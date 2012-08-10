Assassin's Creed III PC release date pushed to November

Grab something solid, you'll need to brace yourself for this one: Ubisoft announced today that the PC version of Assassin's Creed III will be released on November 20th in North America and November 23rd in the UK, a few weeks after its console counterparts.

Despite Ubisoft saying that this wasn't going to happen , we knew this was definitely going to happen. It's just a little longer than the gap Revelations was subject to -- to be fair, at least both are much shorter than the several months it took all other Assassin's Creeds to climb into our towers.