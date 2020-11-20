How to get the Briton Shield from Temple of Mithras in AC Valhalla

Looking for the AC Valhalla Temple of Mithras gear? This temple is located in Lunden and has several guards lurking around the grounds. There's a lot of AC Valhalla wealth to be had in Lunden as a whole, but if you have your eye on the Briton Shield located here, you may be wondering how you can get to it.

From the road, it's not even immediately obvious where the entrance is, so if you want to know how to get your hands on this shield, read on to discover how to grab the armor from the AC Valhalla Temple of Mithras.

How to get the AC Valhalla Temple of Mithras gear

Finding the entrance isn't too difficult, but fair warning: if you're not on the Walls and Shadows quest which you'll get fairly early on into the Lunden story arc, you won't be able to get in.

You'll find the area is pretty heavily guarded and it's up to you how you want to handle the situation. You can scale the walls around the outside and pick them off with arrows or stealth in and bypass as many as you can. Whichever you choose, you're heading for the entrance with a square stairway in the middle of the courtyard area.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once at the bottom of the stairs, squeeze through the gap on your left and follow the passage to a short drop-off. To the left is a dead end so go right a short way until you reach an opening on your left. Go straight across another passage until you reach a wall, then turn right. You'll see two moveable shelves along this wall. You want to move the second one to reveal a crawlspace.

Duck through and head down the slope to the next wall, then turn right again. Follow this passage and take the last turning right before you hit the dead end. Head down here until you reach the part of the floor made up of wooden planks, then turn left. You should see the chest ahead. Loot the chest to receive the Briton Shield.