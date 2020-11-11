How to find the Offchurch key in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Can't find the AC Valhalla Offchurch key? Your time trekking through Ledecestrescire's beautiful fields should feel like a relaxing change of pace, but Offchurch will be hostile upon your arrival. If you've learned anything as Eivor so far, it's that you can handle tens of soldiers with ease.

While several fights stand between you and the item you need, this quest won't take long at all, just like when you had to unlock the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet chest. I'm here to guide you through every obstacle, and ensure that you return to your brothers safely. Here's where you need to go to find Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Offchurch key, and some desirable items that you won't want to miss while you're in the area.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to find the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch key

Before skittering off to find the key, you need to make sure you're in the right place. While working through the Tilting the Balance quest, you're asked to 'Find and explore King Burgred's hideout'. This requires a trip down to Offchurch, which is found in the southeast of Ledecestrescire. If you've already synchronised in this area, you'll notice a cluster of Assassin's Creed Valhalla wealth markers in Offchurch, so we already know this is going to be a worthwhile journey.

Travel to Offchurch and you'll find that it's a restricted area. If you're a master of stealth then you can try to slink into the main building unnoticed. Personally, I love a good fight, so I found it easier to sneak up on a few soldiers and assassinate them before taking out the remaining guards on the periphery by force. There are a few Skirmishers outside, so prepare for a more challenging tussle with them.

Once the coast is clear, loot the chests (there's Leather and Iron Ore in a red tent), and head to the main building with the quest marker on it. Walk down the stairs to head underground. There are more Anglo-Saxon soldiers down here so there's plenty of opportunities to try out your sneakiest assassinations. Spend some time thoroughly checking each room as there's lots of valuable loot down here including a Carbon Ingot, a Book of Knowledge containing the Focus of the Nornir ability, and a special axe later on.

Follow the corridors and you may notice the key icon appear on your screen (below). Continue exploring until you reach a room with lots of red banners and a Skirmisher inside. This enemy is fast so you'll need to dodge his attacks promptly. However, his knees are his weak point, so targeting them with a timely arrow will slow him down. After beating him, loot his body to grab the Offchurch Door Key. Now it's just a short walk to the locked door ahead.

Image 1 of 4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch key icon (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch key Skirmisher (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 3 of 4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch Door Key (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 4 of 4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch key Sepulcher Axe (Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to find the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Sepulcher Axe

Unlock the door to trigger a cutscene with the chap you've been looking for: King Burgred. You have to soften him up before he's weak enough for you to tie him up and take him back to your group, but it's a short fight. There are few more items to grab before you leave, so don't scamper off just yet.

Check the baskets lining the walls in the same room as King Burgred to loot some Silver and other small items. In the left corner of the room there are two chests: the small chest contains Leather and Iron Ore, the large one contains a fantastic early game weapon called the Sepulcher Axe. This fine piece of weaponry ignites after critical hits, and can be upgraded twice before you need to take it to Gunnar's Forge.