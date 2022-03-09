Where to find the cursed armour of Hreidmar in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

If wearing the new Divine quality Twilight gear isn't cool enough for you, you can always seek out the cursed armour of Hreidmar in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. This armour set, as the name suggests, curses you with a permanent debuff that will slowly kill you if you wear it in its current state. In this guide, I'll show you exactly where to find it and how to lift this strange curse.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hreidmar armour location

You can find this armour at any stage during Dawn of Ragnarok; the only requirement is that you find the Hodda Shelter, which is west of Eitri in Vangrinn. In one of the shelter's rooms, you'll find the complete set of Hreidmar's armour which you can pick up right away. As soon as you get it, you'll get a popup that tells you about the curse.

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

How to break the curse on Hreidmar's armour

To break the curse, you'll need to find a Motsognir's Clarity rune and equip it in an empty socket. This will turn the item into a piece of the Hreidmar's Blessing Set, which comes with its own unique perks if you have all five armour pieces equipped. It also nullifies any object's curse while the rune remains in contact.

For example, If you put the rune in the cloak it becomes Hreidmar's Blessed Cloak, where critical hits heal you and rations replenish less health, and you'll damage nearby enemies when you heal using rations.