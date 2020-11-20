Where to find a feline's footfall in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Have you been searching Asgard for a feline's footfall in AC Valhalla? The land of the Norse gods has its own separate story arc that runs adjacent to the main story and can be accessed fairly early on in the game. As you'd imagine, Asgard has many strange quirks, not least of all some of the quest items that you're expected to recover there. One quest tasks you with recovering the 'root of a mountain' and the Feline's Footfall quest is just as odd.

If you've not made it to Asgard yet, a rank 3 AC Valhalla settlement is required so you can build the Seer's Hut for Valka and complete the quest she gives you. If you do decide to check it out, don't worry, you can leave AC Valhalla Asgard once you've cleared the initial quest there.

But if you're already in Asgard and you're looking to find a feline's footfall in Valhalla, read on to find out where you can get it.

You'll receive the A Feline's Footfall quest from Ivaldi, the blacksmith—yep, that's the same guy that sends you chasing after the root of a mountain in the AC Valhalla Taking Root quest. But this time he wants you to capture a feline's footfall. As with the Taking Root quest, you'll receive a riddle to help you figure out what to do. Or, you could just read on to find out.

First of all, you should fast travel to the synchronisation point—the place where you first arrive in Asgard. Leap off the edge and into the pool below and, with the tower behind you, climb up the wall in front of you. You may need to look around for a suitable place to climb up. Once at the top, you're looking for some plain stone pillars and two will have a rope attaching them. You should spot a golden cat on top of one of them.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

As you approach it, the cat will disappear and reappear a short distance ahead of you. Keep following the cat each time it disappears and you'll eventually reach the edge of the building but you can grab an overhanging rope and slide down to follow it. Jump off when you see the cat land on the next pillar and follow to its new location.

It will do a few more jumps until the cat finally leads you to do a Leap of Faith. Jump from the spot that cat disappeared from and you'll land in a pile of leaves below. Eivor will comment that she's got it and the Feline's Footfalls quest will automatically complete.