Assassin's Creed 3 screenshots show deer hunting in a snowy landscape

Assassin's Creed 3 - treessassin

The snowy wastes shown in the latest screenshots of Assassin's Creed 3, picked up by All Games Beta , are one of the few locations in which the white cloak actually works as camouflage, making Connor one of the stealthiest assassins to star in an Assassin's Creed game so far. However, he seems to be practising his skills on a defenceless deer, which could make him the biggest jerk of the series so far, though that bit where Altair stabs that clueless guard at the start of the first game was also quite mean . Get the new shots right here.

