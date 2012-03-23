Assassin's Creed 3 screenshots chop up redcoats, hide in trees, pose on rooftops

Six new Assassin's Creed 3 screenshots have appeared on Evil Avatar . They're full of magnificent red coats . Assassin's Creed 3 takes place in a time when camouflage was considered cowardly, though the new assassin, Conner, hasn't quite grasped the concept either. The bright white cowl has become synonymous with Assassin's Creed, though, and Conner may as well be wearing a clown costume for all it matters. Like the best videogame goons, Assassin's Creed's soldiers never look up.