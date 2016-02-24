Ask Star Citizen devs your questions at the PC Gamer Weekender

What would you ask the creators of Star Citizen? Perhaps you'd like to know more about Cloud Imperium's plans for the future of SC and Squadron 42. Maybe you want to know what it's like to design an entire universe, or just wonder what it's like to work for a company making such an ambitious game.

CIG will take to the stage at our live event, The PC Gamer Weekender, to answer your questions. On March 5/6, at the Old Truman Brewery, you'll have the chance to pick the brains of some top developers on the project. Our panel features lead level designer Michael Barclay, environment art director Ian Leyland and director of graphics engineering Ali Brown. Our guests work in a good spread of disciplines, from world building to rendering software, and can offer insight into the design process behind Chris Robert's enormous project.

If you love space, be sure to also stop by Paradox' session, where they'll be showing a near-finished build of their upcoming 4X space strategy game, Stellaris. We also have exclusive sessions for Frozen Synapse 2, Hitman, and loads more. The gaming area will let you sit down with 40+ new and upcoming games, and you'll have the chance to try the HTC Vive virtual reality headset.

