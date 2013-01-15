Arma 3's imprisoned developers free on bail

Ivan Buchta and Martin Pezlar, the two Bohemia Interactive developers detained and imprisoned on suspicion of espionage during a holiday to Greece, have been freed on bail this morning. Once paid, the pair will be free to return to the Czech Republic.

The community support site helpmartinivan.org has posted translations of Czech news sources detailing the conditions for their release. Bail was set at €5,000 each, with the deal apparently coming about as a result of conversations between the Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his Czech counterpart Petr Nečas. According the Czech Republic's deputy ambassador in Greece, Miloš Kučera, "We have an unconfirmed report that both families have the money available and are discussing transferring the money to Greece with their attorney."

Unfortunately this isn't the end of Ivan and Martin's ordeal. Already the pair have spent four months in prison without charge, and Kučera has highlighted that court hearings will continue - although, that they are free to travel home is clearly a positive step. The date of further hearing is still unknown, as judges in Greece are currently on strike.

Thanks, RPS .