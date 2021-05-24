Apex Legends will finally punish players for abandoning Arenas matches

I've been enjoying Apex Legends' new 3v3 Arenas mode quite a bit the last few weeks, but holy cow, the mode has a major leavers problem. Respawn is hoping to remedy this in a patch deployed today that will start handing down penalties to players who abandon their team.

The penalties for leaving will match those already in place for Apex Legends ranked battle royale mode, which places players in a 10-minute timeout before they can play again. Respawn clarified that you'll only receive the penalty if you were in a full squad when you left the match, meaning you won't be punished for leaving after another teammate abandons first. Following the update, players will also be warned about abandon penalties before leaving a match.

Leavers are a problem in basically every multiplayer FPS, but they're particularly annoying in Apex Legends because missing players can't be replaced once they're gone. The new penalties signal that Respawn is taking the competitive integrity of Arenas seriously. Now all that we need is a proper 3v3 ranked mode.

Incoming @playapex update. We're restoring the slow effect to Wattson's fences, introducing leaver penalties to Arenas, improving loot distribution for backpacks, and more!See the full list of changes below: pic.twitter.com/tJoFLLfEK0May 24, 2021 See more

Also included in this minor patch is a fix to the unintended Wattson nerf that wasn't slowing players that passed through her electric fences. An exploit that lets players purchase upgrades without enough credits has been corrected as well. After a brief break to fix some other exploits, Valkyrie has also been reactivated for use in the firing range.