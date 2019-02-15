How to use Apex Legends trackers to track your stats

Apex Legends has the usual spread of cosmetics: character skins, gun skins, voice lines, and emblems. One of its unlockables is different. Trackers, aka stat trackers, are character-specific items you can get from loot boxes to show off your prowess with different Legends on your profile. With combat specialist Bangalore you might want to display your total damage dealt, while with medic Lifeline you could show off the amount of healing your recovery drone has pumped into your team.

Here's how you unlock and equip Apex Legends' trackers to show off your stats.

How do I unlock Apex Legends' trackers?

Trackers can drop as loot box items, but you can also craft them with Crafting Metals, one of Apex Legends' in-game currencies. Those metals are also loot box drops and can be used to craft other cosmetics, like character and gun skins. Tracker unlocks are unique to each character, so even if you get a drop for a basic stat like "Kills" for Bangalore, it won't be unlocked for anyone else.

Since the odds are slim you're going to get the specific tracker drop you want for the character you want, crafting is your better option. To craft trackers, go to the Legends tab, pick a Legend, and then click the Banners tab. Now look at the menu in the left column, which lists Frames, Poses, Badges, and Trackers. Click one of the Tracker headings to see the list of trackers you can unlock.

Simply click on one of the listed trackers and hit confirm to craft it.

The regular trackers cost 30 Crafting Metals to make. Each Legend also has three unique, Rare (blue) tier trackers, which cost 60 Crafting Metals to make.

What are Apex Legends' trackers?

For every Legend, there are 17 basic trackers available. These are the same for each character. They are:

Kills

Winning Kills

Kills as Kill Leader

Damage Done

Headshots

Finishers

Revives

Games Played

Wins with Full Squad

Times Placed Top 3

Pistol Kills

Shotgun Kills

SMG Kills

AR Kills

LMG Kills

Sniper Kills

Care Package Weapon Kills

The Rare (blue) tier trackers are different for every Legend, and showcase their special active and passive abilities. Here's the full list.

Bloodhound

Eye: Enemies Scanned

Eye: Traps Scanned

Beast of the Hunt: Kills

Gibraltar

Gun Shield: Damage Blocked

Dome: Damage Blocked

Bombardment: Kills

Lifeline

D.O.C. Drone: Healing

Droppod: Items for Squadmates

Revive Shield: Damage Blocked

Pathfinder

Zipline: Times Used by Squad

Grapple: Travel Distance

Survey: Beacons Scanned

Wraith

Voices: Warnings Heard

Phase Walk: Time

Rifts: Squadmates Phased

Bangalore

Smoke Grenade: Enemies Hit

Double Time: Distance

Creeping Barrage: Damage

Caustic

Gas Trap: Times Activated

NOX: Gas Damage Dealt

NOX: Gassed Enemies Killed

Mirage

Decoys Created

Encore: Executions Escaped

Bamboozles

How to equip trackers

This part's easy. Each character can have three trackers equipped at any one time. Once you have trackers unlocked, simply click on an available tracker for the Tracker 1, Tracker 2, and Tracker 3 menus. This will apply those trackers to your player banner for everyone to see.

Who is the tracker character in Apex Legends?

It's Bloodhound.