How to land good in Apex Legends

Do you know how to fly further and hit the ground faster in Apex Legends? In the drop phrase that kicks off each match, I see a lot of people just pointing directly at something and holding the W key, thinking that simply flying in a straight line will help them fly as far as possible. Wrong. This is a competitive multiplayer game, and you can be damn sure that there's a skill ceiling on falling.

The best method for maximizing distance when dropping is more nuanced, but thankfully, simple enough that anyone can do it.

Build speed by flying straight down at the ground ground for a few seconds. Pull back up to fly toward your destination more flatly. Repeat.

Don't buzz over clifftops that are within 10 or 20 meters of your team.

A crucial part of this technique is keeping an eye on your air speed, and luckily Apex puts a speedometer near the center of the screen. If you're not sure when to drop straight down, wait until your flight speed slows to about 125, then fly down until it accelerates to 140 or 145.

Basically: altitude is a resource that you spend to gain speed. One thing you'll want to finesse around are cliffs and other tall objects. When you get close to a surface, Apex triggers an air brake animation that massively decelerates you and your teammates, preparing you to land. If your flight path takes you past a cliff, retain as much altitude as you can to avoid flying right near the top of it.

That's it. Respawn is bound to make adjustments to this system over time, but hey, if you're not plugged-in to the meta after seven whole days of a game's existence, are you even playing?