Apex Legends surpasses 25 million players in a week

The peak concurrent player count was 'well over' two million.

Apex Legends hit 2.5 million players and nearly 600,000 concurrent in its first day of operation, and broke ten million players and one million concurrents just a couple of days later. Today marks one week since it went live with no external beta testing or pre-release hype, and there's no sign of slowing growth: Respawn boss Vince Zampella said that it has now rung up more than 25 million players, and "well over two million concurrent players" at peak. 

"Since we launched Apex Legends last week on Monday we’ve seen the creation of an Apex Legends community that is excited, thriving, and full of great feedback and ideas," Zampella wrote in an update. "Our goal is to build this game with you, our community, so keep giving us your feedback because we really are listening."  

He also touched on near-term happenings in Apex Legends, including the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge, with 48 streamers competing against one another for a $200,000 prize pool across two events on February 12 and 19, and the start of the game's first season, which will introduce new characters, weapons, loot, and the Battle Pass. Valentine's Day-themed loot will also be available for a limited time beginning later this week—my guess would be February 14, which according to Wikipedia is the actual "Valentine's Day."

It's not yet confirmed, but Apex Legends could also be getting Solo and Duos modes, and ranked play, at some point in the probably-relatively-near future.   

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
