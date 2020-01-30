Apex Legends Season 4 launch trailer reveals the truth behind Revenant

Apex Legends is a class-based battle royale that's fast, fluid, and—no surprise—not exactly heavy on dialog and plot. But Electronic Arts has been leaning pretty heavily into the narrative in the lead up to the start of season 4, Assimilation: It introduced a new character named Forge, then murdered him in a story trailer with a deathbot that's been rumored since late last year. All very strange.

Today's Apex Legends Season 4 launch trailer finally gives us a little insight into what's actually going on. The new contender is in fact Revenant, and despite his frightful look and murderous ways, he's not necessarily the bad guy in all of this. It turns out that Revenant was once the deadliest hitman (hitmachine?) the Syndicate—the organizer of the Apex Games and controlling power in the Outlands—ever had. But something went wrong with its programming, it became self-aware, and decided that it did not care for the nature of its employment.

And with Hammond Robotics now coming to the Outlands—it was Forge's sponsor, and may also be responsible for map changes coming in the new season—well, let's just say it's payback time.

Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had. But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics' return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead. pic.twitter.com/bYnudFf5C4January 30, 2020

The video suggests that despite its newly-developed sense of conscience, all is not entirely well in Revenant's head. It apparently sees itself, some or all of the time, as human, although it's not clear whether that's a remnant of its original programming (which seems unlikely to me—why wouldn't the Syndicate just send it out and then switch it off and put it back in storage when the job was done?) or some sort of robotic coping mechanism. But the really interesting moment comes in the stinger at the end, which very strongly suggests that daddy's little girl is not going to let this go.

(Why daddy and the rest of the fam didn't split the scene while the bodyguards were doing their thing is a question for some other time.)

I still think the odds are good that Forge will make a comeback somehow: Given his relationship with Hammond and all the technology it possesses, surely it wouldn't be a big deal to Robocop his ass and send him off to clean up the Revenant mess, which is bound to blow up into a big PR disaster sooner or later. But the meaningful focus on the daughter complicates that convenient nemesis scenario somewhat. We'll have to stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.

Apex Legends Season 4, Assimilation, gets underway on February 4. Here's everything we know about it so far.