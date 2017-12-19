AOC launches a trio of fast-action monitors for gamers who hate bezels

Thick bezels on monitors are mostly distracting when configuring a multi-monitor setup with two or three panels plopped next to each other. If that's your plan, or you simply don't like bezels, you might be interested in one of AOC's three new G90 series monitors.

These new monitors feature a three-sided frameless design that virtually eliminates artificial borders. AOC specifically mentions three-monitor setups benefits from this, though that's a pitch to a niche crowd.

The other selling point is speed. AOC equipped its G90 series with TN panels, each with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate (on two of the three models), 1ms response time, and FreeSync support. Higher end TN panels have gotten better about color reproduction and viewing angles, though without seeing one in person, we obviously can't say how good (or bad) these new monitors are.

AOC is offering up its new monitors in two sizes—24.5-inch and 27-inch. There are two versions of the 24.5-inch, one with a 75Hz refresh rate (G2590VXQ) and one with a faster 144Hz refresh rate (G2590PX). The 27-inch model (G2790PX) is also using a 144Hz panel.

All three come with built-in stereo speakers and a stand that swivels, tilts, rotates, and is height-adjustable.

Connectivity options include two two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort, and a VGA port, along with audio output. The two higher-end models also have USB 3.0 connectivity, though AOC did not mention how many ports.

The 27-inch model will be available this month for $349 (£309), followed by the lower-end 24.5-inch model in January for $179 (£159) and the 144Hz 24.5-inch model in February for $289 (£249).