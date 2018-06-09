Anthem will not have romance options

Is there no room for love in a world of monsters and cool mech suits? Apparently not, alas. Game Informer reports that BioWare's Anthem will feature zero smooching.

Lead producer Mike Gamble tells GI: “There are no romances. There are friendships. Some of the stuff we did with Mass Effect—the Citadel DLC specifically—there was a lot of friendship moments. You and Garrus sitting up, shooting—that kind of stuff, we want to lean into that. The romantic stuff, we’re moving away from that for Anthem.”

That means no awkward flirting across the carcasses of slain bosses. More's the pity. Citadel was ace, though, so if there's a breath of that sort of camaraderie in Anthem we might get to enjoy some of that BioWare magic after all.

Anthem is due out in February 2019, and it won't feature lootboxes (though there will be cosmetic microtransactions). Watch the cinematic trailer from today's EA press conference for a flavour of EA's third-person Destiny-a-like. We're collecting everything we know about Anthem in one place, so stick around for more details on BioWare's latest.