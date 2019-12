[VAMS id="30cqjF7ciSor1"]

The first screenshots revealed that, for the first time, Anno will be heading into the future. What we didn't know until Gamescom last week was that you'll be able to use that future tech to expand your cities beyond the shores of their islands, to the seabed below, where there seem to be lava pits. Rich, tasty, resourceful lava pits. Owen saw the Gamescom demo, and says it looked so pretty it made him fear for his PC. Find out more on the official Anno 2070 site .