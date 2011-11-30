And in other PC gaming news....

Will Dragon Age 2 have multiplayer ? Possibly, but more importantly this post gives us the perfect excuse to make up a series of silly ideas for how it could work.



Dragon Age: Dragon Warfare - The Gray Wardens invade an unnamed middle eastern country. Things explode.

- The Gray Wardens invade an unnamed middle eastern country. Things explode.

Dragonville - A social game about managing the town of Kirkwall, be sure to grow enough hero plants or you'll be overrun by Darkspawn.

- A social game about managing the town of Kirkwall, be sure to grow enough hero plants or you'll be overrun by Darkspawn.

Dragon Age: Age of Dragons - Be sure to kill ten Darkspawn to level up enough to participate in the Arch Demon raid!

- Be sure to kill ten Darkspawn to level up enough to participate in the Arch Demon raid!

Dragon4Age - Race from safe zone to safe zone through the Darkspawn infested deep roads. Four player co-op!

- Race from safe zone to safe zone through the Darkspawn infested deep roads. Four player co-op!

Dragon Age: Infernum - Turn based strategy game in which you scheme against other Darkspawn to rule the deep roads.

Check inside for a dragon list of aged PC gaming news.



Edge say the latest Skyrim patch for consoles makes Dragons fly backwards. We're a little worried for the PC version now.



Killing Floor is free this next weekend.



VG247 say DC Universe Online's Lightning Strikes DLC will be out on the 6th of December.



Eurogamer say Battlefield 3 has sold 8 million copies.



RockPaperShotgun report that the Counter Strike: Global Offensive beta has started.



What are your predictions/made up jokes readers?