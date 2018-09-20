Ancestors Legacy's new singleplayer campaign arrives with a trailer

Ancestors Legacy has received a free update, adding a singleplayer Slav campaign which includes five new missions.

Developed by Destructive Creations, Ancestors Legacy is an RTS set in a medieval world, where you can choose to control one of the four playable nations—Viking, Anglo-Saxon, German, and Slav.

The trailer above does its best to offset the harshness of war with a little humour, and gives us a glimpse at what we can expect from full-scale battles.

The price of the game has also been dropped—permanently—to £27.79/$34.99. You can check out the details over on Steam.