An official Fallout pen and paper RPG has been announced

Modiphius Entertainment has announced an officially licensed Fallout pen and paper RPG using its 2d20 system (seen in the Mutant Chronicles 3rd Edition and Star Trek Adventures RPGs). The upcoming Fallout tabletop RPG is currently untitled, and won't be along until next year, but it's still good news for fans looking for a new way to enjoy the Fallout universe.

"Long-time fan, and head of roleplaying game development at Modiphius Entertainment, Sam Webb (Star Trek Adventures) will lead development of the 2d20 System version for a more in-depth tabletop roleplaying game experience," reads an email from Modiphius.

The 2d20 system is described by Modiphius as "a very cinematic action orientated system developed by lead designer Jay Little as part of the Mutant Chronicles 3rd Edition design team. The game is built around a core mechanic of rolling under an Attribute plus Skill total on two twenty sided dice. Multiple successes are possible and can be used to create the cinematic action."

Also in the works is an expansion to tabletop miniatures game Fallout: Wasteland Warfare.

"Fallout: Wasteland Warfare game designer James Sheahan is developing the roleplaying game expansion that will let you explore the desolate wasteland of the Fallout universe, fight terrifying mutated creatures and encounter the denizens who make the wasteland their home," reads the announcement on the Modiphius website.

The expansion for Fallout: Wasteland Warfare will arrive sometime this summer, while the unnamed pen and paper Fallout RPG is planned for 2020.