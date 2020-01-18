An indie collective released 48 games in one day on Steam

Remember Sokpop Collective , those wacky indies who make multiple small games a month? Well, they’ve just released their entire back catalog on Steam. That’s 48 new games in a single day. That’s not actually very impressive, because all the games were already finished. What is actually very impressive is that the games are full-featured: Achievements, trailers, etc. The games are available as Season bundles at 25% off, individually for $3 each, or in one gigantic bundle for 40% off.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start, I’d recommend somewhat-meta God Game Simmiland or train tycoon Soko Loko . You can check out the official spiel on Sokpop at their website , or go check out their now rather extensive Steam developer page.