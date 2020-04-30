Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands are free right now on the Epic Store

Another Thursday is upon us, and that means more free games from the Epic Games Store. We're getting two this week, and aside from the fact that they're both free they couldn't be more different from each other.

First is Amnesia: The Dark Descent, the infamous 19th-century adventure that did for the horror genre what Doom did for person-shooters. It's ten years old now, and no doubt still one of the most terrifying PC games you can play, especially if you do it with the lights off and headphones on. I only managed to finish it because by the time I reached the home stretch, my mind had been pummelled into numbness. I just didn't care anymore. Set me free or let me die. So, yeah, fantastic game, absolutely not to be missed.

If horror's not your bag, or if the parental controls on your Epic Games Store account are set to prevent you from accessing M-rated games, option two is Crashlands, an offbeat, funny crafting RPG about an intergalactic delivery driver and her robotic assistant JuiceBox. It's easy to pick up and play, supports cross-play with mobile devices, and while it looks fairly basic at the start, there's a lot going on that'll you uncover as you get into it. It may or may not be coincidence, but developer Butterscotch Shenanigans also released their follow-up to Crashlands, a comparably weird crafting-platformer called Levelhead, today.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands are free until 11 am ET on May 7, at which time they'll be replaced by Death Coming, a non-linear puzzle game in which you must overcome mortals and Agents of Light to harvest the souls of the dead. For more freebies, don't miss our running list of all the free games you can grab right now.