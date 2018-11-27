AMD’s Ryzen 2700 and 2600X CPUs are getting a bundled cooler upgrade

AMD has a special treat for anyone looking to upgrade or a build a new PC around one its Ryzen processors, and specifically the Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 5 2600X. For the holiday season, both CPUs are being made available with an upgraded Wraith Max LED cooler packed inside instead of the coolers that normally ship with them.

AMD has five Wraith coolers under its belt. They include the Wraith Stealth, Spire, Spire LED (with RGB lighting), Max, and Prism.

Normally, the retail boxed version of the Ryzen 7 2700 ships with a Wraith Spire LED cooler, and the Ryzen 5 2600X comes with a Wraith Spire. The Wraith Max is typically sold separately, while the Ryzen 7 2700X comes with a Wraith Prism.

The Wraith Max is a burlier solution than the Spire variants, and according to AMD's James Prior, is "like having [a] ~200W TDP cooler on the processor."

"Should be good for Precision Boost / XF2 or old fashioned overclocking," Prior stated in a followup tweet to a Twitter post announcing the holiday bundle.

It's not clear how long the special bundles will be available. As of right now, they're only available to preorder at Scan in the UK, priced at £285.98 for the Ryzen 7 2700 and £221.99 for the Ryzen 5 2600X . However, Prior says they should be available at the "usual suspects soon," including Amazon, Newegg, and Micro Center. Based on those prices, this isn't a 'free' upgrade to the beefier cooler, but it should save some money versus buying it separately.

Bear in mind that these are limited edition variants and not product replacements for the existing ones. So, if you're interested in picking up either of these chips with the Wraith Max cooler, make sure the one you're ordering specifically says it comes with it.