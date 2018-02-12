AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs with Radeon Vega graphics are now available

AMD launched a couple of new APUs to retail today, the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G. Both of these chips combine Zen CPU cores with Radeon Vega graphics, with the promise of being able to play games without a discrete GPU. With graphics cards in short supply and selling way above MSRP, these new chips could prove popular, just pay careful attention to pricing.

Forbes noted earlier today that Newegg was selling the Ryzen 3 2200G for $130, a 30 percent markup over its $99 MSRP, and the Ryzen 5 2400G for $190, 11 percent higher than AMD's suggested price of $169. Even worse, these were both listed as "sale" prices, with the supposed sale ending Tuesday.

As we were looking into this, we saw the prices that Forbes huffed about, though they've since been adjusted. As of this writing, Newegg's asking price for the Ryzen 3 2200G is $110, and $170 for the Ryzen 5 2400G. Both listings still maintain "sale" status even though they're at or a little above MSRP.

Newegg does offer a price match guarantee. Or you could head to Amazon and pick up the Ryzen 3 2200G for $99 and the Ryzen 5 2400G for $169.

As for specs, the Ryzen 3 2200G is a 4-core/4-thread processor clocked at 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz with eight GPU cores, 2MB of L2 cache, and 4MB of L3 cache. The Ryzen 5 2400G is also a quad-core chip, but with eight threads clocked at 3.6GHz to 3.9GHz, and 11 GPU cores. It has the same amount of cache.

Stay tuned, as we'll have our full reviews including benchmarks of our own to share later today. Short summary: don't expect discrete GPU performance, as overall graphics performance is about half the RX 560.

