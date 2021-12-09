AMD's gaming laptop GPUs could be in for an overhaul on TSMC's 6nm process

It appears a refresh of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series mobile GPUs could be imminent. Potential refreshed GPUs are unlikely to span the entire series, but could well come touting TSMC's 6nm process technology. The RX 6800S is the first prediction of the lot, in place of a previously rumoured RX 6900M.

According to Videocardz, the known leaker disclosuzen—whose account seems to have been suspended—sent them the info outlining the potential refresh, which could carry the name 'AMD Radeon RX 6000S Mobile Graphics.'

According to VCZ, it is not RX6900M, but RX 6800S. https://t.co/gUfXcxRZvsDecember 9, 2021 See more

Another leaker, Greymon55, had speculated over a potential 6nm mobile 6000 series refresh back in September, listing the potential mobile variants we're likely to see. Since Videocardz recent post surfaced, though, they have retracted their prediction of RX 6900M, admitting the potential that an RX 6800S could be coming instead.

As for the specification predictions, the RX 6800S is pegged with the same 2,560 cores and 192-bit bus as the RX 6800M, but squeezed around the 6nm process node.

There's no word on memory size, or speeds as yet, but it's expected that at least the clock speeds, as well as the power efficiency of the refreshed cards, will be improved over their 7nm counterparts.

We're also treated to predictions over upcoming RX 6500M and RX 6300M, with both looking at 4GB of VRAM, and a 64-bit bus. Whether the 6800M, 67000M, or 6600M will be getting a 6nm refresh is still unclear, and of course all this is still just speculation.