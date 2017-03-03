AMD Ryzen 7 1700X is on sale for $380

There are several online builders that will happily piece together a complete system around one of AMD's new Ryzen CPUs, if that is what you want. Or you can roll your own rig. If going the latter, you can save a few bucks on the Ryzen 7 1700X by purchasing it from Monoprice through Ebay.

It is not uncommon for online retailers to offer store items on Ebay. That is what Monoprice is doing here with its asking price set at $380 with free shipping. Sure, you're not going to retire early by saving $20 on a processor, but hey, if you're a price hunter, this is the lowest around.

The Ryzen 7 1700X is the middle chip in AMD's initial launch lineup. It has 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at 3.4GHz (base) to 3.8GHz (turbo), with an XFR clock set at 3.9GHz.

Other specs include 16MB of L3 cache and a 95W TDP.

You should read our review on Ryzen before committing to a build. The Cliffs Notes version is that it makes AMD competitive with Intel again, but lags in gaming performance. According to AMD, gaming performance will improve as developers start optimizing for Ryzen

You can grab the Ryzen 7 1700X on sale here.

