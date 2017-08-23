AMD releases GPU drivers for Quake Champions and Agents of Mayhem

AMD has a new Crimson ReLive driver package available for Radeon graphics owners, including anyone who might have been able to swoop in and pick up a Radeon RX Vega card before inventories disappeared.

The latest driver release, version 17.8.1, is optimized to deliver the best performance in Agents of Mayhem, released last week, and Quake Champions, which opened up to anyone and everyone on Steam Early Access yesterday.

AMD also notes a bunch of fixes included in its latest driver package, such as stomping out the extended load times some gamers have been experiencing in Forza Horizon 3 and a bug that would cause Grand Theft Auto V to crash on occasion.

Here's a look at all of the fixed issues:

Some protected content applications may experience an HDCP error code while playing Blu-ray content.

A limited number of HDR enabled TV's may experience intermittent HDMI signal loss.

Grand Theft Auto V may experience an intermittent application crash.

With Enhanced Sync enabled, video playback on desktop or YouTube playback in Google Chrome may cause tearing choppy playback.

Forza Horizon 3 may experience long or extended load times.

FreeSync displays may experience stuttering when watching fullscreen video content.

FreeSync brightness or flickering issues have been resolved on a small amount of Samsung FreeSync enabled displays that may have been experiencing issues.

Tekken 7 may experience a crash (Chapter 13) on some Radeon RX 380 Series graphics products.

AMD also acknowledged several lingering issues, such as GPU scaling not working on some DirectX 11 applications, and a bug that is causing systems with a Radeon RX Vega graphics card to become unresponsive when resuming from sleep and playing back video.

You can snag the newest Crimson ReLive drivers here.