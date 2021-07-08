AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT rumored to launch in August for $399

We may be seeing another GPU launch before summer's end, with AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT rumored to be hitting store shelves in August at $399. A report from the folks at videocardz cites hardware Youtubers Coreteks and Moore's Law is Dead claiming that the popular AMD leaker "Kepler", who has a decent track record on such things, says the card will launch at $399.

A few days ago, the Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT graphics cards popped up briefly on the PowerColor website, suggesting that both of the Navi 23-based GPU cards may launch together relatively soon, adding weight to the August release window.

It seems like AMD isn't planning to sell these cards on their own websites though, so that pricing might be a bit all over the place depending on the retailer and system makers. The $399 price point is higher than our previous guesstimate of $379, which would follow the downward price trend from the RX 6800 ($579) to the RX 6700 XT ($479).

While there is still no info, neither officially nor unofficially, for the RRP of the non-XT RX 6600, perhaps the higher XT price gives AMD room to pitch that GPU a bit more competitively. We're hoping for $299, although realistically $349 is probably more likely. I'm sure it's only a matter of time before another retailer accidentally reveals new info.

AMD Navi 23 GPUs Radeon RX 6600 XT Radeon RX 6600 GPU Navi 23 XT Navi 23 XL Stream processors 2048 1792 CUs 32 28 Ray Accelerators 32 28 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-bit 128-bit Infinity Cache 32 MB 32 MB Total Board Power 130 W 130 W

We will, of course, keep you posted on any new developments, along with checking out availability whenever these new cards get released.