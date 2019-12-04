AMD driver adds support for RX 5300M, fixes crashing issue in The Outer Worlds

AMD is pushing out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition driver release, version 19.12.1, and with it comes official support for the Radeon RX 5300M GPU for laptops. That's the main order of business, though it does also address a couple of bugs related to its Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

According to the release notes, the 19.12.1 driver release squashes a bug that was causing intermittent crashes to the desktop when playing The Outer Worlds. This only applies to RX 5700 series owners (Radeon RX 5700, Radeon RX 5700 XT, and Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition).

The second bug fix relates to stuttering in some games when playing at 1080p and low game settings. AMD did not mention any specific games, but as with the other bug fix, this one also applies to RX 5700 series owners.

Be aware that there are several known issues with this release. They include:

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay.

Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows.

BSOD when installing drivers using the auto-detect utility that is provided on the AMD.com website and selecting the Express Installation option on the Alpha 15 mobile platform. Recommend users not downloading/installing current driver from AMD.com on Alpha 15 mobile platform until updated fix is posted.

You can update to the latest driver through the Radeon Software utility, or follow this link to download the latest package and install it manually. And as always, be sure to check out our guide on how to update drivers for tips on best practices.