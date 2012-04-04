Aliens: Colonial Marines - an inside look with the Gearbox team

Gearbox's Aliens: Colonial Marines has been gestating in the chest of development hell for some time, but thankfully, it's finally burst forth from that metaphorical ribcage into the realm of hands-on playability. Care to see how the campaign is holding up the legacy of the classic films, or how the multiplayer is borrowing from the best parts of Left 4 Dead? Of course you do, so peep the video above for an inside look at Aliens: Colonial Marines with Randy Pitchford and the Gearbox team.

