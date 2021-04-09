Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX hits Steam in June, and it looks great

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is a ground up remake of the beloved Sega Master System platformer. If you had that system back in the '90s, chances are Alex Kidd was built into it. It was a gorgeous game for its time and still is, though in my opinion, it doesn't really stand up as a brilliant platformer. But that's ok, because the remake looks like it has addressed a lot of those 8-bit quality of life issues.

The gameplay trailer above is ample evidence: Alex Kidd's movement seems slightly less stiff than it did back in 1986, though the level design appears to be largely intact. The rock, paper, scissors boss battles appear to have alternative versions (less whimsical hand games, more violence), and uh, hopefully that dang bike is a bit more manageable this time around. It looks like it is.

The trailer also confirms a June 24 release date, and if you fancy, it's available to wishlist on Steam. The Steam page has a few other tidbits, such as the addition of "brand new levels which expand the lore of Alex Kidd," which is certainly exciting. There's also a Boss Rush mode if you really love rock, paper, scissors, and like other recent remasters you can toggle midgame between the new remake and the 8-bit original. What an exciting time to be alive.