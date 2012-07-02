Alan Wake to return in extra Ordinary game?

Coming firmly from the department where everything, including table salt, should be taken with a pinch of salt, Alan Wake writer Sam Lake has been on Twitter with this intriguing snippet:

It's all true. "It will happen again, in another town, a town called Ordinary."

What does he mean by this slightly clumsy piece of micro-prose? Well...

For starters, there's a link to what looks like an in-character blog or possible ARG starting point, complete with familiar names like Barbara and mentions of a Dark Place. Alan Wake's American Nightmare players with waaaaay too much time on their hands will also recognise the quote itself, which previously appeared in appropriate devil-taunting backwards form in this song.

A new Alan Wake game on the cards? Seems very likely, doesn't it? American Nightmare was at least an interesting spin on the world's most meta survival horror, and one that made it clear Remedy has plenty more ideas for their long-suffering writer hero. Hopefully, next time he returns to the land of conveniently placed flashlights and firearms, he'll land on PC at the same time as consoles.

UPDATE: Slightly old? Um. Uh... The letters JUN and JUL look very similar...? Bah! Here's a nice sweary video to make up for it.