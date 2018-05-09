Agony has a new story trailer, and it's almost too much to bear

Agony looks like a charming video game. It's horror and it's not shy about it. Instead of gloomy dark hallways containing jump scare monstrosities, the actual hallways themselves are monstrosities (they pulsate and bleed and generally look unpleasant). And in keeping with Outlast 2's infamous charred baby pit, this new Agony story trailer (embedded below) shows a baby being fed to a big gaping mouth. Scary stuff.

The trailer purports to outline the game's story. Don't get me wrong, I will play this wretched video game and hopefully enjoy it, but the voiceover comes across a bit Black Metal Cats. From what I can gather, the player character has fallen into somewhere bad, presumably hell itself, and there's a goddess they must contend with in order to... survive? Get out? Not sure. It barely matters, because exploring this world is what appeals most to me.

Check out the trailer below. The game releases on May 29, and will feature a story mode as well as an "open challenge system" which generates levels at random. I'm very eager to play it but... am also kinda happy to wait, to be honest.