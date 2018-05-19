Age of Wonders: Planetfall goes sci-fi, due 2019

Paradox and Triumph Studios have revealed Age of Wonders: Planetfall—a sci-fi spin on the latter's esteemed turn-based strategy series.

Announced at PDXCON 2018 today, Planetfall combines AoW's familiar tactical combat and empire building with hulking mechs, futuristic tech and laser-eyed baddies. And it all looks lovely. Observe:

Be it through conquest, by relying on doomsday technologies, or via diplomacy— Triumph now operates under Paradox's umbrella , after all—Planetfall sees players emerge from "the dark age of a fallen galactic empire" as they carve a new future for humanity.

I don't imagine that'll be straightforward, but you'll (attempt to) do so within the bounds of a "deep" singleplayer campaign, on random maps or against mates in multiplayer.

"We’re thrilled to finally announce our latest endeavor alongside Paradox,” says Triumph CEO Lennart Sas. "Age of Wonders: Planetfall is roughly three years into development, running on a new generation of our multi-platform Creator Engine.

"While the setting is new, we’re confident that Age of Wonders fans will feel right at home exploring the remnants of the Star Union. Our aim is to make a game that greatly expands upon its predecessors, and still employs the core principles that made Age of Wonders such a success."