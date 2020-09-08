After a bug forced their removal, vehicles have returned to Call of Duty: Warzone

On September 6, Infinity Ward rolled out a playlist update that removed all vehicles from Call of Duty: Warzone in response to a bug that crashed the server and booted players back to the lobby if someone took a vehicle beyond the bounds of the map. A specific spot, a ravine on the eastern edge, would trigger the bug if someone drove to its end—even if they returned immediately afterwards.

For a quiet day or so, there were no helicopter death squads in the skies over Warzone, no newbies thinking they'd be able to run people over in a truck and then finding out that steering is hard.

But now a new playlist update has brought Warzone's vehicles back. It also cycles out Plunder: Blood Money and King Slayer Trios, while adding Plunder Trios. Which you'll be able to play while being murdered, once again, by people in helicopters.

In other Call of Duty news, a new operator has been announced. He's an Italian cowboy and his name is Morte.

