Add 3TB of storage to your system for only $65

Solid state drives are great, but hard drives will always win out in terms of GB per dollar. If you need to add a massive amount of storage to your PC (or NAS, or security system, or whatever else), Toshiba's P300 3TB hard drive is just $64.99 right now.

Not only is this currently one of the cheapest 3TB hard drives you can buy, it also has an average 4/5 star rating on Newegg (out of 400 reviews). It's a standard 7,200 RPM drive with a 64MB cache. Toshiba also provides a two-year limited warranty.

You can buy the P300 3TB from Newegg. Make sure to use coupon code EMCPXPR29 at checkout to get the full discount.