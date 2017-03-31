Adata announces Ultimate SU700 SSDs up to 960GB

Adata has a new solid state drive line that uses 3D NAND flash memory chips—the Ultimate SU700 available in 120GB, 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB capacities.

The type of 3D NAND that Adata is using on these drives is of the triple-level cell (TLC) variety. TLC chips cost less than other types of NAND, but typically offer less performance. That said, Adata is claiming up to 560MB/s of read performance and up to 520MB/s of write performance for these drives. Those are pretty good for SATA 6Gbps territory.

Performance is going to vary by capacity, and unfortunately Adata isn't providing specific metrics for each drive.

All four capacities use a new Maxiotek controller and support WriteBooster, which is a dynamic SLC caching technology

"This is an SLC caching (pSLC) state that allows the SU700 to maintain maximum data rates. Frequency control technology keeps an eye on SSD workloads to provide a balance of performance, power efficiency, and wear prevention," Adata explains.

The company also claims that performance doesn't suffer under heavy loads because of WriteBooster.

AES 256-bit encryption is also part of the package.

The drives measure 7mm high. To ensure widespread compatibility, Adata includes a 2.5mm spacer for use in 9.5mm drive bays.

Not word yet on price or availability.