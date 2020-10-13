This 1440p 165Hz Acer Predator gaming monitor is just $380 for Prime Day

It's Prime Day, and that means a heap of PC components, gaming monitors, and even whole PCs are discounted on Amazon and across the web. If you've landed here, that's probably because you're intrigued by what the day has to offer in gaming monitor deals. Well, you're in luck because the Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch is going for $379.99, the cheapest it's been all year.

The monitor is the window into the soul of your gaming PC—or something like that. What I mean is that whichever gaming monitor you choose better be a good one as it's the way in which you get the most out of your components. There's no use buying an RTX 3080 only to run it with a 1080p 60Hz gaming monitor, nor would you be doing the latest games justice with a less-than-perfect panel.

Which brings us neatly onto today's top gaming monitor deal: the Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch, which is currently sitting at its lowest price all year (for Prime members).

Sitting right in the 1440p, 144Hz sweet spot for PC gaming, this 27-inch panel also offers a decent breadth of panel real estate for an immersive and detailed gaming experience just away from your desktop.

If you want to take things a little further, the panel can also be overclocked up to 165Hz. While that might not seem like much, if you've got the GPU to handle it, we ask: why not?

Since this is a slightly older panel now, its response time is a cool 4ms. It's far from the swiftest but it is an IPS, and we've just started to see IPS panels that can keep up with the best TNs. At least that means you can also expect fantastic and vibrant colour, and that really makes a big difference to the awe factor of a new gaming monitor.

An Nvidia GPU is an ideal partner for the Predator XB271HU, simply for the monitor's built-in Nvidia G-Sync chip. If you're not familiar, this is a variable refresh rate technology that keeps your GPU in line with your monitor's output, thus keeping screen tearing and strange visual artefacts to a minimum.