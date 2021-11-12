Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to complete Rainbow is Magic

Tired of riding around England on the back of a bear or a boring old horse? Lucky for you, there's now a unicorn mount available as a reward for completing the Rainbow is Magic challenge in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will certainly add some sparkles and joy to your Viking adventures.

As part of the game's anniversary celebration, all players will be able to complete a special challenge that'll reward you with this fantastical new mount. It's only available for a limited time, however, so let's see what you need to do to get it.

How to complete Rainbow is Magic in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

This mount is only available between November 11-18, so you'll want to get a move on. There's an individual challenge called Rainbow is Magic that you'll need to complete to obtain your noble steed which shouldn't take you too long to complete. If you're looking for more Oskoreia Festival guides, check out my Assassin's Creed Valhalla An Honorable Death guide.

You need to perform five kills by rushing towards your enemies while on your mount. The easiest way to do this is by weakening five enemies using arrows, abilities, or light attacks with your melee weapon first. Then, when they're almost defeated, mow them down at speed while riding your mount. You'll often find groups of enemies walking along the many roads, so that's your best bet to get this challenge done quickly. Just make sure that you get the final blow while on your mount, otherwise, it won't count.