Abe finds his voice in a new Oddworld: Soulstorm trailer

A new Oddworld: Soulstorm trailer rolled out today at Sony's big PlayStation 5 online event, showcasing a game that creator Lorne Lanning said during the stream will feature "an emotionally engaging story, where rescuing is rewarding, failure is devastatingly hilarious, and the memories should last you a lifetime."

Oddworld Soulstorm was announced last year as a direct sequel to the Abe's Oyddysee, New 'n' Tasty, but not a remake of the original sequel, Abe's Exoddus. Instead, it's a completely new game, but one that's still very recognizable: Abe's people are now free, but their ultimate fate remains in his hands.

It looks great, and a little dark, I think—I'll be honest, I'm not sure where the hilarity is going to come into play. Good to see Abe discovering his full voice, although the whole "mouth sewn shut" thing still weirds me out a little.

Wes took a closer look at Oddworld: Soulstorm last year and seemed to like what he saw, saying it "adds a deep, exciting crafting system and open-ended puzzle design to an old formula." It's expected to be out later this year on the Epic Games Store.