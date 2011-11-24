AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! for the Awesome confuses search engines

2009's SEO-challenging AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!!-- A Reckless Disregard for Gravity was basically the bits from Mirror's Edge where you miss-time a jump and fall to your death turned into a whole game. If you missed it the first time round it's now been re-released as a “semi-sequel” titled AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! for the Awesome. It features all 82 levels from the original game, as well as 43 new ones and a “new lighting system and fancy shader effects.” It's currently on Steam for just £3.49/$4.99 , too.