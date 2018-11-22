Popular

A Wreck-It Ralph 2 event is probably coming to Fortnite

By

Ralph Breaks Fortnite.

Wreck-It Ralph has snuck into Fortnite, likely teasing a larger Disney crossover similar to the Thanos event for Avengers: Infinity War. So far, it’s just a cameo, but with Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet now on big screens in the US, we might be seeing more of the reformed video game villain soon. 

Ralph appears at the Risky Reels drive-in, briefly popping up on the screen to wave before vanishing again, as spotted by LootLake.net

Fortnite makes some cameos in Ralph Breaks the Internet, too. Ralph does a bit of flossing (not of the dental variety) in one of the trailers, for instance, and while that’s not unique to Fortnite, the dance move have become inextricably linked to the game thanks to the legions of kids performing it in an infinite loop. 

There’s a good chance Ralph’s appearance in Fortnite is much more than a quick cameo, however, and we might see a new limited time event launch while the movie is still in cinemas. 

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.

— What's new with the latest Fortnite season
— The best Fortnite creative codes
— The optimal Fortnite settings
— Our favorite Fortnite skins
— The best Fortnite toys 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments