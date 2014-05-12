Popular

A Story About My Uncle trailer shows first-person grapple platforming

Thinking back, I doubt that any of the stories about my uncle would make for a compelling game concept. There was the time he napped through Family Fortunes, but, unfortunately, that never resulted in a magical grappling-hook adventure through a surreal and colourful land of floating islands. Some nephews have all the luck, as this trailer for the upcoming first-person platfomer—being published by Sanctum/Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain Studios—can attest.

Originally released as a free student-made UDK demo , A Story About My Uncle has now been built upon and transformed into a full release. A narrative-led combat-free game, it stars the nephew of a famous adventurer retracing his steps via a techno-glove grappling hook.

For more details, check out the official page on the Gone North Games site . A Story About My Uncle is due out on May 28th.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
