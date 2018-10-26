A new Yooka-Laylee update will make it look more like a Nintendo 64 game

In its efforts to channel the colourful, collect 'em up platformers of the Nintendo 64 era, studio Playtonic Games forgot one crucial element when it developed Yooka-Laylee: the game didn't look murky enough. It was crisp and lively and joyous, even if it did launch with some teething problems. But now – presumably after popular demand – the studio is releasing a patch that will make the game look more like something from the 1990s. It's optional, mercifully enough.

The 64-Bit Tonic update will release in "the coming weeks", free of charge. "To activate it, visit your local Vendi and witness as the game resolution crumbles before your eyes," so reads the update.

"We’ve also capped the frame rate, limited lighting, shadows and shaders and applied a nifty scanline effect, to create the optimum 64-bit illusion. It’s the closest you’ll get to 1998 without chugging Sunny D in a pair of Dr. Martens."

Here's a video of it in action. Warning, it might make you nauseous.