A new Yakuza game will be announced on Sunday

Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon finally releases in the west (and on PC) on November 13, and I for one am extremely excited. The latest game in the series has a new protagonist, a new turn-based combat system, and will feature more locations set outside of Kamurocho.

But Yakuza 7 will inevitably end, unfortunately, so it's good to know that a new game is in the works. According to a co-host of this weekend's Sega Atlas broadcast, which takes place as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2020, the new game announcement will happen during that livestream.

The stream will kick off on September 27 at 8pm JST (4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST) on YouTube. Cheers, Gematsu.

For those patiently waiting for Yakuza 7 to launch, and who have yet to watch Japanese let's play videos in advance (guilty as charged), Wes has a rundown of some of the new stuff you'll be able to do in it. You'll be able to shoot people with compact discs, which is nice.