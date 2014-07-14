4K Screenshot Showcase: Elite: Dangerous

Every week, keen screen-grabber Ben Griffin brings you a sumptuous 4K resolution gallery to celebrate PC gaming's prettiest places.

With 400 billion stars across 100 billion star systems, there's almost endless variety in Elite's 1:1 scale Milky Way. Planets range from bright pink gas giants to asteroid-belted hunks of rock, while cosmic phenomena include pulsars, comets and black holes (although I've personally never seen those last three because space is quite large). Space stations are my favourite, looking like tiny floating jewels until you get close and see them for the mammoth, rapidly rotating constructs they are. If you're in the premium beta, make sure to pay a visit to the Orbis Starport in the Aulin System - it looks like something out of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Elite: Dangerous is currently in beta, with a planned release near the end of the year. I say planned because, well, you know how these things are.

Download the full-sized image here.

