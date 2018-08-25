3 dead in high-speed collision caused by CS:GO YouTuber McSkillet

Image via FOX 5 San Diego. (Image credit: FOX 5 San Diego)

Popular CS:GO YouTuber Trevor "McSkillet" Heitmann is said to be the driver in a car crash that killed himself and two other people on Thursday.

The crash occurred on a freeway in San Diego shortly after 4:30 pm local time Thursday. Heitmann's 2014 McLaren 650s, traveling at more than 100 mph in the wrong direction, according to police, collided with a Hyundai SUV, killing its driver, a 43-year-old woman, and its passenger, a 12-year-old girl.

"The sports car was traveling southbound in the northbound I-805 carpool lane at a high rate of speed when it hit a 2010 Hyundai SUV traveling northbound on I-805 near La Jolla Village Drive, according to CHP and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office," writes FOX 5 San Diego .

Heitmann showed the vehicle to his audience in a December 2017 YouTube video embedded below.

Eight vehicles in total were involved in the collision according to California Highway Patrol. The McLaren can be seen charred and destroyed in news footage, apparently engulfing in flames as a result of the impact.

Witnesses told police that about a half an hour earlier the black McLaren smashed through a fence at a local elementary school and drove away at high speed.

Heitmann's YouTube account has more than 877,000 subscribers. His videos are focused heavily on CS:GO's cosmetic items and market, often promoting skin gambling websites such as CSGOEmpire.com and CSGOroll.com.