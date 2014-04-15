27 deaths in Dark Souls 2

Death is inevitable in Dark Souls 2 . It certainly keeps happening to us—we've been playing the PC version of From Software's newest game in preparation for our review on April 25 and we've died again and again. Instead of weeping in agony or throwing our PCs out in frustration, we made a video of some of our favorite deaths.

These 27 fatalities were captured with all of Dark Souls 2's video settings set to max, playing with both a controller and the game's mouse and keyboard settings. It's a small taste of the amount of failure and triumph you can expect in the game, and it's the first piece of our two weeks of coverage leading up to the game's release. Keep an eye out for more on Dark Souls 2 as we race headlong, and recklessly, into Friday's release date.