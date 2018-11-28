Asus unveils a big and fast FreeSync 2 HDR gaming monitor

Asus has added a product page to its website for its new ROG Strix XG32VQR, a 32-inch monitor that is not to be confused (but likely will be) with the ROG Strix XG32VQ.

Both are 32-inch displays with a 2560x1440 resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and at a glance they appear identical. However, the XG32VQR ups the ante with FreeSync 2 HDR support, whereas the XG32VQ is 'simply' a FreeSync display. What does that mean?

The primary benefit is HDR support. That's not found on the lower end model. Related to that, the new XG32VQ comes with a higher brightness rating—450 nits, up from 300 nits. It also bears VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge, which among other things requires a minimum 400 nits brightness level.

In short, the XG32VQR is a higher end version of its predecessor. Other features include a curved VA screen with 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, 4ms response time, and various ergonomic controls—height, tilt, and swivel are all adjustable.

Display inputs are pretty standard here, consisting of HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini DisplayPort 1.2 options. There's also a 3.5mm mini jack and a built-in USB hub with two USB 3.0 downstream ports.

As with the company's other ROG monitors, the XG32VQR sports an LED under glow that projects ROG's logo onto your desktop. Alternatively you can splash your desk with a custom image using an included blank plastic disc that installs into the base, or turn it off altogether. I had a chance to see this in person when I played with the ROG Swift PG27UQ—it's neat, I suppose, but not a reason alone to buy this monitor.

There's no mention of price or availability just yet. As a point of reference, the XG32VQ sells for $629.99 on Amazon. The XG32VQR is likely to be priced higher, given the HDR and brightness upgrades.