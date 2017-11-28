Asus releases a 24-inch 240Hz FreeSync monitor for 'speed freaks'

Asus has added a new monitor to its lineup aimed speed junkies looking for a fast fix. It's the ROG Strix XG258Q and it combines a fast native 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms gray-to-gray response time and FreeSync support for smooth gameplay.

The specs are similar to the company's ROG Swift PG258Q, except that one supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology whereas the ROG Strix XG258Q is a FreeSync monitor.

This latest entry sports a 24.5-inch twisted nematic (TN) panel with a 1920x1080 resolution. According to Anandtech, it's built by AU Optronics. Given the speed of this monitor, it's not surprising to find a TN panel as opposed to an IPS or VA panel.

The display is capable of 16.7 million colors (6-bit + FRC). It has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), which is par for the course, and a better-than-average 400 nits brightness.

AMD's FreeSync can work from 48Hz to 240Hz over either the monitor's DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI 2.0 connection. There is also an HDMI 1.4 port, though no built-in USB hub or integrated speakers.

As for ergonomics, the ROG Strix XG258Q's allows adjustment of tilt from 20 to -5 degrees, swivel from 50 to -50 degrees, pivot from 0 to 90 degrees, and height from 0 to 100mm.

The ROG Strix XG258Q is available now on Amazon for $449. which is $64 less than the ROG Swift PG258Q's $513 sale price (down from $599).